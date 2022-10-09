A love born for a long time, not only for the results, but for how iconic it is in this sport: he fell in love with the design of the curves, especially for the galvanizing first sector and the eight shape, which allows you to alternate the distance from hourly counterclockwise. But also for the galvanizing atmosphere, comparable to very few other historic plants.

Vettel’s intuition and Perez’s prudence

And then: in the race Vettel was able to finish in sixth position after an intelligent performance, with a peculiar stroke of genius. His intuition to remove the full wets early allowed him to gain and capitalize early on an advantage over many opponents, which led him to finish a short but difficult race with honor. In the 29 laps interrupted by a very long break due above all to the accident of Carlos Sainz in the early stages, there was still a race with an improving weather that rewarded the two Red Bulls, able to start well and manage the shortened day without big concerns.

Perez earned the loaf very well without taking risks: returning to the lucky penalty of Leclerc, relegated after arriving in third place not without a few crooked mouths, it was his real luck. Because, in hindsight, he never launched convincing or dangerous attacks on his opponent until the last lap. One of his mistakes that eventually resulted in an accident would have compromised his most important personal goal: taking second place not only in finish, but also in the world ranking for the rival of the year in red. And so Perez, 113 points behind the new world champion, now finds himself with a dot in front of Leclerc in the standing driver.

At the same time, due to the Iberian Ferrari driver’s zero points, the eighth place of Russell’s Mercedes was enough for him to outclass Sainz in fourth place, with a five-point margin. A ‘double slap’ for Ferrari, in short, which all in all he could not have hoped for much more considering how long Leclerc was at the mercy of worn tires. At the end, he was also seen wasting time and ground to look for wetter areas of the straight track. Therefore, if tired, exhausted, he cut an escape space and re-entered without damage, he can also be forgiven: of course, in a normal curve he would have taken longer to get back on track and thus he would have lost his position naturally, without sanction.

Gasly’s wrath for tractors on the track

Race direction still questionable. There is an episode not particularly exalted by the international direction that deserves to be reconstructed and analyzed. The pouring rain caused several accidents on the inaugural lap of Suzuka, including the crash of Carlos Sainz at the exit of the hairpin. Before the long break, Gasly was the last driver to return to the red flag regime and was seen arguing with a member of his team in the garage about it, then he also vented on the microphones after the race. Onboard footage from the AlphaTauri showed Gasly passing a tractor to retrieve Sainz’s car.