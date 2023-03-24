Original title: Japanese skater wins pair skating championship at world figure skating championships for the first time

Xinhua News Agency, Saitama, Japan, March 23 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) The 2023 World Figure Skating Championships will enter the second competition day on the 23rd. Miura Rilai/Kihara Ryuichi defeated defending champions Konim/Frazer from the United States and won the pair. Skating gold medal, becoming the first pair of world championship pair skating champions from Japan in history. The Chinese team Zhang Siyang/Yang Yongchao finished 17th.

On March 23, the Japanese pair Miura Rilai (below)/Kihara Ryuichi in the free skating competition. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pablo Morano)

As the runner-up of last year’s World Championships, Miura Rilai/Kihara Ryuichi performed well in this event. In the short program competition on the 22nd, they ranked first with a score of 80.72, which is also the highest in their careers Score.

In the free skating competition that day, the two played last. Although Miura Rilai made a mistake and fell to the ground in the second jump, they still scored 141.44 and won the championship with a total score of 222.16.

Konim/Fraser scored the highest score in the free skating with 142.84 points, and finally won the runner-up with a total score of 217.48 points. The bronze medal went to Italy’s Conte/March.

On March 23, the Japanese pair Miura Rilai (left)/Kihara Ryuichi in the free skating competition. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pablo Morano)

Miura Rilai/Kihara Ryuichi finished seventh at the Beijing Winter Olympics. In addition to winning the silver medal at the World Championships last year, they also won the Grand Prix Final and won the gold medal at the Four Continents Championship last month.

The 30-year-old Kihara Ryuichi said after the game: “I hope our victory can inspire more children to engage in pair skating. Maybe 10 or 20 years later, people will find that today’s victory is a turning point for Japanese pair skating.”

The Chinese team Zhang Siyang/Yang Yongchao was the first to play that day. The two played smoothly with only a small mistake. They finally scored 97.91 points and ranked 17th with a total score of 148.23.

Compared with the tense situation of the previous short program competition, 18-year-old Zhang Siyang performed very relaxed in the free skating. She said after the competition: “After being promoted yesterday, I decided to let go of skating. There was not much pressure. Show it.”

On March 23, the Chinese team Zhang Siyang (left)/Yang Yongchao was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Pablo Morano)

Yang Yongchao appreciated his partner’s performance very much, and he also said modestly: “Zhang Siyang is very good, and the transition from singles to pairs is very successful. It’s just that my personal ability is not good enough, and my strength needs to be strengthened.”

The pair, who participated in the World Championships for the first time, said that they found their own gaps after participating in this competition. After returning, they must go all out for training, pay close attention to details, and strive for better results in the future.

On the same day, the men’s single skating short program competition was also held. The defending champion, Japan’s Shoma Uno ranked first with 104.63 points. The American player Marinen and South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan ranked second and third respectively. Chinese star Jin Boyang temporarily ranked 19th with 75.04 points and qualified for the free skating competition on the 25th.