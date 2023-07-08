Japanese Team Clinches Title at Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship, Chinese Team Finishes Second

The Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship concluded in Hangzhou on July 8th with an intense final match between China and Japan. The Japanese team emerged victorious, defeating China with a score of 3:1 and earning the championship title. The Chinese Taipei team secured the third position while the Thai team finished fourth.

The final match took place at the gymnasium of Hangzhou Normal University’s Cangqian Campus. The Japanese team showcased their superior skills by quickly taking the lead in the first game, winning it with a score of 25:19. The Chinese team showed improvement in the second game, managing to catch up with their opponents but ultimately losing with a score of 22:25.

Although the Chinese team pushed back in the third game, displaying a strong offensive strategy, they were unable to overcome the Japanese team completely. As a result, China won the game but still fell behind by two rounds. In the fourth round, despite initial efforts to reduce the gap, the Chinese team faced a relentless onslaught from the Japanese opponents. They ultimately lost with a score of 19:25, allowing Japan to secure the championship trophy with an overall score of 3:1.

The Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship, previously known as the Asian Junior Volleyball Championship, is held every two years and is part of the Asian Volleyball Federation Championship Series. This year’s event in Hangzhou involved 12 participating teams. The championship served as a significant test event for the volleyball competition venue ahead of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Several games were held at various venues, including the Linping Sports Center Gymnasium, Deqing Sports Center Gymnasium, China Textile City Sports Center Gymnasium, and the Hangzhou Normal University’s Cangqian Campus Stadium.

The Hangzhou Normal University’s Cangqian Campus Gymnasium, where the final match was held, is also the designated venue for the Hangzhou Asian Games women’s volleyball final. Additionally, the nearby Hangzhou Normal University’s Cangqian Campus Stadium will host the preliminaries and finals of the Asian Games rugby sevens.

This article was written by Reporter Wu Yuexi, with photography by Fang Jianfei and photo editing by Xu Jie.

