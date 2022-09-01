Original title: Japan’s 25-point victory over Kazakhstan and China‘s men’s basketball team in the second place in Group F

Beijing time on August 30th news, in today’s final game of the fourth window of the men’s basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific qualifiers, the Japanese men’s basketball team beat Kazakhstan 73-48 at home, Baba Yuda contributed 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and 2 steals.

In the first half of the game, the offensive efficiency of both sides was not very high. The Japanese men’s basketball team at home did not quickly enter the state. At the end of the second quarter, the two sides battled to a 27 level. In the second half of the game, the Japanese team strengthened their defense, while Kazakhstan’s mistakes increased significantly, and the Japanese team took the opportunity to widen the difference. Kazakhstan did not find an offensive touch in the whole game. The shooting rate was only 28.6%, and the three-point shooting rate was only a pitiful 7.7%. Kazakhstan only scored 48 points and finally lost the game!

According to the rules, after the end of the sixth window period, the top three teams in the group will qualify for the men’s basketball World Cup main match, the top-ranked Australia has basically locked a place, and the remaining two places in Group F will be in China. , Iran and Kazakhstan three teams.

After losing to the Chinese men’s basketball team and the Japanese men’s basketball team one after another, Kazakhstan’s record of two consecutive defeats in the fourth window has become 5 wins and 3 losses, the same as Iran’s record. The Chinese men’s basketball team has successfully ranked second in Group F by relying on two consecutive victories. Although it has occupied a certain degree of initiative, in the remaining two window periods, the Chinese men’s basketball team will fight Iran twice, and Kazakhstan and Bahrain have one battle each, and there is no room for loss. In contrast, the two wars in Australia, and Kazakhstan, which has to fight again with the Chinese men’s basketball team and the Japanese men’s basketball team, is even more difficult.

Fifth window period:

November 11 Kazakhstan VS Australia

November 11 Iran VS China Men’s Basketball Team

November 11 Bahrain VS Japan

November 14 Iran VS Australia

November 14 Bahrain VS China Men’s Basketball Team

November 14 Kazakhstan VS Japan

The sixth window period:

February 23 Australia VS Bahrain

February 23 China Men’s Basketball VS Kazakhstan

February 23 Japan VS Iran

February 26 Japan VS Bahrain

February 26th China Men’s Basketball Team VS Iran

February 26 Australia VS Kazakhstan

