JAPAN’S HONOR IN JUDO SAVED BY HITOSHI SAITO AT THE 1988 SEOUL GAMES – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

Since the introduction of judo into the Olympic programme, which took place with the 1964 Tokyo Games, Japan – obviously except for the 1980 Moscow edition, which was absent – had never been without gold medals, and a similar one eventuality is about to loom at the 1988 Korean Olympics in Seoula circumstance which would represent a real defeat, especially since in the lower light weight categories the two representatives of theLevante Sun“, Shinji Hosokawa in the -60 kg. and Yosuke Yamamoto in the .65 kg., had to settle for bronze in competitions won by two South Korean judokas, Kim Jae-Yup and Lee Kyung-Keun respectively.

Saving the Japanese honor is Hitoshi Saito, already triumphant in the heavyweight category, +95 kg., four years earlier in Los Angelesdefeating the Frenchman Angelo Parisi in the final, who had also won in Moscow in 1980, but the value of the Californian gold is less valuable due to the absence of the athletes ofSoviet bloc“.

Conversely, with the entire world judo panorama present in Seoul, Saito can confirm his clear superioritydefeating by “ippon” (kick that interrupts the match like a knockout in boxing) in order the Senegalese Coly, the Bulgarian Zaprianov (who will finish fifth) and the Egyptian Rashwan, and therefore overcoming the South Korean Cho Yong Chul for “chui“, a penalty that costs the opponent 5 points, in the match that gives the right to the challenge for the awarding of the Olympic title.

East German Henry Stohr stands between Saito and his second consecutive gold at the Gameswho in the other group acquired the right to play in the final by defeating the Soviet Verichev in the decisive match for “yusei-gachi” (arbitration decision, “to the points“, in boxing terms).

The challenge is one of those memorable oneswith the two giants (Saito is 1.80 m tall and weighs 143 kg!!!) trying in every way to gain dominance over each other, but in the end it is the Japanese, who is under the pressure of being his country’s last chance for a gold medal, who comes out on top per “keikoku“, that is, in the face of a penalty inflicted on his opponent in an extreme attempt to defend himself.

Saito shows all his emotion on the podium and he has reason for it, the honor of judo of the Empire of the Rising Sun is safe!

