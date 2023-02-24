5
St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar tells Ben Verlander that Japan’s National High School teams stayed with his family when he was child. The team had host families and Lars’ family was one of them. The team came over to play USA’s national high school team when New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks was on the team.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar tells Ben Verlander that Japan’s National High School teams stayed with his family when he was child. The team had host families and Lars’ family was one of them. The team came over to play USA’s national high school team when New York Yankees’ Aaron Hicks was on the team.
7 HOURS AGO・Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander・1:17