Original title: Japan’s World Cup roster announced 20 people to play for European clubs

Japanese men’s football coach Mori Baoichi announced the list of players participating in the Qatar World Cup on the 1st. Among the 26 selected players, 20 are in European clubs.

Moribao read out the roster at a press conference held by the Japanese Football Association on the same day. Among the selected players, seven players played in the Bundesliga, including Monchengladbach, who missed the two national team warm-up games at the end of September due to injury. Team defender Itakura and Bochum striker Asano Takuma. There are three players in Ligue 1, two in the Premier League, one in La Liga, one in Portuguese Super League, one in Suzhou Super League, and two in Belgian Serie A. There are six players from the Japanese domestic league, and the other three players are from the Western Division, the British Championship and the German Bundesliga.

“There are so many good players in every position to choose from, so it’s extremely difficult to make this list,” Moribaoichi said at the press conference. “Our goal at the World Cup is to at least reach the quarter-finals. Of course. , it is not easy to achieve this goal.”

Japan is in Group E at the World Cup with Germany, Spain and Costa Rica. Germany and Spain have both won the World Cup and Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup.

It is reported that the Japanese team will travel to Doha on November 9, play the last warm-up match with Canada in Dubai on the 17th, and then face Germany, the first opponent in the World Cup, on the 23rd.

Japan’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg/Ligue 1), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu Heartbeat/Nikkei), Daniel Schmidt (Saint-Tuerden/Beijing)

Defenders: Nagato Yuto (Tokyo Team/Nijia), Yoshida Maya (Schalke 04/Bundesliga), Sakai Hiroki (Urawa Red Diamonds/Nijia), Taniguchi Shogo (Kawasaki Frontale/Nijia), Yamane Shi Lai (Kawasaki Frontale/Nikkei), Nakayama Yuta (Huddersfield/Championship), Fuan Jianyang (Arsenal/Premier League), Ito Hiroki (Stergart/Bundesliga), Itakura (Monchengla) Debach/Bundesliga)

Midfielders: Shibaizaki (Leganés/Second Division), Endo (Stuttgart/Bundesliga), Junya Ito (Reims/Ligue 1), Takumi Minamino (Monaco/Ligue 1), Morita Hidema (Portugal) Sports Team/Portuguese Super League), Kamada Daichi (Frankfurt/Bundesliga), Soma Yuki (Nagoya Whales/Nikkei), Mika Kaoru (Brighton/Premier League), Doan Rui (Freiburg/Bundesliga), Tanaka Bi (Düsseldorf/2nd Bundesliga), Takehide Kubo (Real Sociedad/La Liga)

Forwards: Maeda Daran (Celtic/Su Chao), Ueda Yoshie (Bruges/Beijing), Asano Takuma (Bochum/Bundesliga) (Zhijiang Yang Ting)