Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s not often you have two DPOYs on the same team, Morant will do the rest…

Despite nearly 24 years of age, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr is the longest-serving player at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Next will be his 6th season with the team that drafted him #4 in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The big man is literally thrilled by the arrival of Marcus Smart: “It’s not often you have two DPOYs on the same team….I know very well what kind of contribution he brought to Boston night after night. I’ve been following him since before joining the League, he’s crazy…. ”.

The former Michigan State will be forced to take on a greater load of responsibility in the first part of the regular season, due to the maxi disqualification of Morant.

” It is the N.12…. We will see the same Ja as always, once the disqualification has been discounted he will be the ruler of the League”.

Last season Jackson Jr averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

