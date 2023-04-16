Home » Jarolím: Ousou may have a complex. It’s about the head
Sports

Jarolím: Ousou may have a complex. It’s about the head

by admin

The famous football derby had a twist, an amazing plot, an ocean of emotions spilled into it. “I liked it very much. It was an above-standard match with everything. Excellent atmosphere, score changes, catch up. Great,” coach Jozef Weber commented on Sport.cz’s 3:3 draw between Sparta and Slavia in the football league. “It was dramatic. In terms of twists and turns, it was excellent, but I would have reservations. I don’t think it’s famous from a football point of view, but God forbid I want to criticize it. The match had an appropriate charge,” added former national team coach Karel Jarolím.

