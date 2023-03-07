Home Sports Jason Joseph becomes European Indoor Champion over 60 meters hurdles
Sports

by admin
The Basel bidder concludes the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul with a bang. He and bronze medalist Ditaji Kambundji stand for a strong new generation in Swiss athletics. And the successes are made in Switzerland.

The opponents only see him from behind: Jason Joseph on his way to gold.

Olaf Rellisch / Imago

At the finish line, Jason Joseph spreads his arms as if he wants to take off and fly out of the stadium in Istanbul. He is European champion and he asserted himself so clearly that he could have danced in the last few meters. He has set the national record for the fourth time this season, his time of 7.41 seconds over 60 meters hurdles is not only top class in Europe but also worldwide.

