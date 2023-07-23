Jasper “the Disaster” Philipsen, the other man of the Tour de France 2023

Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the arrival of the 16ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, in Combloux, July 18, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

It was not easy to attract some of the light in a Tour de France 2023 overshadowed by the epic duel between the future double winner, Jonas Vingegaard, and his runner-up, Tadej Pogacar. All the more so when the green of the points classification jersey is much less bright than before and, therefore, less recognizable within the peloton.

Fortunately, Jasper Philipsen, its holder, found the parade to show itself in the sprints. Winner of four stages in this 110th edition of the Grande Boucle, the Belgian has the opportunity to win a fifth, Sunday July 23, on the avenue des Champs-Elysées, in Paris. He would be the first to achieve such a feat since the German Marcel Kittel, in 2017.

“If you had told me that a week ago, I would have called you crazy. It’s a dream tour”, he savored in Bordeaux, on July 7, a third bouquet in hand. Previously, he had already raised his arms in Bayonne and Nogaro. He was still taming his competitors at Moulins. In total, the Alpecin-Deceuninck team sprinter has already scored ten successes this season. Only Tadej Pogacar (16) and Jonas Vingegaard (12) do better.

However, his love affair with the Tour de France was a bit slow to start. In 2019, for his first participation, he retired on the morning of the 12th stage. In 2021, he finished six times in the first three of the stage without managing to win once and burst into tears at the finish on the most beautiful avenue in the world, preceded by the only Wout van Aert.

A year later, the native of Mol – like his compatriot and former professional Tom Boonen – took his revenge by winning in Paris. A week after his first success in the event won in Carcassonne.

Since then, Philipsen has passed a huge milestone by dominating the mass sprints with head and shoulders. “The difference is enormous between the Jasper of today and the one who cried on the Champs-Elysées two years ago. I gained experience, muscle too”he explained on the evening of the 7th stage. “This guy is the best sprinter in the world right now. Hats off to him for winning four stages in the same lap”, congratulated Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), handsome player, in Moulins, on July 12. The Dane was also the only one to beat him on his playground, in Limoges, during the 8th stage.

Aged 25, the Flemish was not directly predestined to a profile of “big thighs”. Rather slender alongside his hotheaded comrades, the man with blond hair and chubby face was moving towards the classics. “At the time, he was stronger than he thought. He didn’t realize the potential he hadremembers Tanguy Turgis, little brother of Anthony (TotalEnergies) and teammate of Jasper Philipsen in 2017, in the BMC Development youth team. He knew he was fast, but to say he was a pure sprinter, I don’t know. » His second place in Paris-Roubaix on April 9, behind his teammate Mathieu Van der Poel, proved that he could also flourish in one-day races.

