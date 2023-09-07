Jasson Dominguez Hits First Home Run at Yankee Stadium as Yankees Beat Tigers 4-3

Jasson Dominguez Hits First Home Run at Yankee Stadium as New York Yankees Beat Detroit Tigers 4-3

In a thrilling game at Yankee Stadium, Jasson Dominguez, the up-and-coming Dominican player, broke the deadlock in the third inning with his first-ever home run in the renowned stadium. The New York Yankees emerged victorious against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, putting them back above the .500 mark for the first time in three weeks.

Dominguez, who recently made his major league debut, continued to make a name for himself by hitting his third home run in just five games since Friday. The 20-year-old switch-hitter smashed the ball at an impressive speed of 110.2 mph off Beau Brieske (1-3), and the ball landed between the right field front row seats.

The memorable moment was captured by a lucky spectator wearing a Subway Series jersey who caught the ball using a flipped glove.

Playing in scorching hot temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), Dominguez was one of four rookies included in the Yankees’ lineup. He went 3 for 4 in the game, achieving the milestone of getting multiple hits in a single game for the first time in his budding career.

Accompanying his remarkable hitting prowess, Dominguez boasted a batting average of .333 with five RBIs and an impressive 1.1143 OPS. The only other Yankee player to hit three home runs in his first five games was Shelley Duncan in 2007, adding to the excitement around Dominguez’s early performance.

On the pitching front, Clarke Schmidt (9-8) secured his first win in five starts, delivering a solid performance by allowing three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

For the Detroit Tigers, Puerto Rican player Javier Báez had a 1-1 performance, while Cuban player Andy Ibáñez managed a 4-1 record with an RBI.

On the Yankees’ side, Dominguez shone once again, going 4-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Venezuelan players Gleyber Torres went 3-1, contributing to a run scored and produced, Oswald Peraza showcased his talent by going 4-3 with a run scored and produced, while Oswaldo Cabrera went 3-0 in the game.

The Yankees’ victory adds to the excitement surrounding Jasson Dominguez and offers hope to the team’s fans as they continue to strive for success this season.

