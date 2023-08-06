Javelin Throwing Meeting Offenburg: Vetter after injury – “Way back extremely hard”

Status: 06.08.2023 10:01 a.m

Missed the World Championships, Olympics in sight: ex-javelin world champion Johannes Vetter wants to gradually fight his way back to the top of the world. An important station is the javelin throwing meeting in Offenburg.

Johannes Vetter has the shortest journey to the javelin throwing meeting in Offenburg on Sunday (Sunday, from 12:45 p.m. in the SWR live stream). The former world champion, who has lived in Offenburg since 2014, can be at the competition venue, the ETSV stadium, in just a few minutes. The world elite in javelin throwing meets there for the 7th time. For many, like European Champion Julian Weber (USC Mainz), the meeting is an important test for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (19-27 August). Weber, the only German javelin thrower at the World Cup, is in good shape and therefore a favorite in Offenburg.

Vetter clearly misses the World Cup standard

Johannes Vetter is still a long way from that after a serious shoulder injury. “The way back is currently extremely hard and will also be hard at the Olympic Games in Paris,” said the 2017 world champion in a recent interview with the German Athletics Association (DLV). The 30-year-old had previously surpassed the 80-meter mark at the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen for the first time in 14 months, but clearly missed the World Cup norm for Budapest.

Javelin Throwing Meeting Offenburg live on SWR Sport

SWR Sport broadcasts the Offenburg Javelin Throwing Meeting on Sunday, from 12:45 p.m., in the exclusive live stream and on YouTube. The women with last year’s winner Christin Hussong (LAZ Zweibrücken) start their competition at 12:45 p.m. The men with favorite Julian Weber (USC Mainz) and ex-world champion Johannes Vetter (LG Offenburg) throw from 2:15 p.m. Comment: Julius Richter

Expert: Christina Obergföll

Cousin: “Couldn’t even throw a stone into the water”

“Of course, the whole body whines because the competition was so stressful. There has simply been a lack of hard stimuli and stress for a year and a half,” said Vetter after his throw to 80.82 meters. Until a few weeks ago, Vetter, who holds the German record with 97.76 meters from 2020, “couldn’t even intuitively throw a stone into the water” because of the pain. And this despite the fact that “the MRI images of the shoulder all look good”.

There is no exact diagnosis, numerous “therapies and injections have not brought the desired success. We now assume that the anterior capsule of the shoulder joint is thickened,” said Vetter.

Johannes Vetter: “In 2024 it will be full again”

The distance was missing in Leverkusen, but at least Vetter was able to “go through the competition with six full throws without feeling that treatment was necessary afterwards”. Further competitions are planned after the meeting in Offenburg. “It’s about starting the preparations for the Olympics in Paris with a good feeling. I’m quite confident that I’ll be able to throw 85 meters this year. In 2024 it’s going to be full again.”

It is stuck in the German javelin throw

However, Vetter is not the only German javelin thrower currently struggling with his performance. The 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Röhler has also been fighting to join the world elite for several years. The 30-year-old from Jena regularly competes, but mostly throws almost 20 meters shorter than at his best.

Former Vice European Champion Andreas Hofmann tore his cruciate ligament in June and will be out for a longer period of time. It jams in the German javelin throw; only Julian Weber can keep up at world-class level at the moment.

World Cup cancellation as an opportunity

Johannes Vetter has achieved the second and third longest distances in the history of javelin throwing. A name that gives the competition goosebumps. After his injury problems, the Offenburg player is now fighting for norms and distances that he didn’t have to think about in the past.

His performances are getting better, but his level is not yet high enough for a competition on the big stage. The danger: After records and titles, Vetter’s name ends up way down in the international result lists. That doesn’t meet his requirements.

Cousin is meticulous and emotional

Vetter does his sport meticulously, perfectionistly and with full commitment: If things don’t go according to plan, emotions can sometimes boil over. Holes in the walls of the training hall confirm Vetter’s temperament. When he does something, he does it right.

Without the pressure of the World Cup, Vetter can calmly prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris, give his shoulders the necessary rest in order to then tie in again: with the absolute top of the world.

