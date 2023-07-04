Javier Aguirre Expresses Solidarity with Diego Cocca and Praises Jaime Lozano as Ideal Coach for the Mexican National Team

Javier Aguirre Shows Support for Diego Cocca After Mexico’s Defeat

In a recent interview, former Mexican team coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre expressed his solidarity with Diego Cocca after the Argentine coach’s departure from the national team. Aguirre stated that Cocca was left to his fate, which ultimately led to his departure after less than four months with the team. Aguirre also criticized the team’s performance in the recent defeat against the United States in the Nations League, describing it as terrible and disjointed.

Aguirre sympathized with Cocca, highlighting the importance of support and protection for coaches. He compared his own experience to emphasize the unfairness of leaving a coach to face difficult situations alone. Aguirre argued that a coach’s abilities should not solely determine their success, but rather a supportive environment should be provided.

Cocca was fired from the Mexican team following their loss to the United States in the semifinals of the Nations League. The team eventually finished third in the tournament. Aguirre expressed his solidarity with Cocca for the challenges he faced during his tenure with the team.

Aguirre also commented on the ideal candidate to lead the Mexican team. He mentioned Jaime Lozano, the coach of Mallorca, as the perfect fit for the position. Aguirre praised Lozano’s profile and described him as an open-minded person who understands the intricacies of coaching at different levels.

When asked if he would consider coaching the Mexican team again, Aguirre dismissed the idea, stating he was not qualified for the position. However, he expressed willingness to suggest names for potential candidates.

Overall, Aguirre’s statements highlight his support for Cocca and his belief in the importance of a supportive environment for coaches. He also provides his endorsement for Jaime Lozano as the ideal candidate to lead the Mexican team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

