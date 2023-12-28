Home » Javier Báez announced PARTICIPATION in Puerto Rico
Sports

Javier Báez announced PARTICIPATION in Puerto Rico

by admin
Javier Báez announced PARTICIPATION in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican baseball player Javier Baez, who currently plays for the Detroit Tigers in MLB and the Santurce Crab Eaters in baseball in his homeland, made an important announcement on December 28. Known as “The Magician,” Baez shared a video explaining his return to Puerto Rico.

Baez, who didn’t have the best year in the big leagues, is looking to make a comeback. Despite his offensive limitations, Detroit Tigers trust in his talent and see him as the new leader following the departure of Miguel Cabrera.

During the offseason, Baez has been working tirelessly and sharing his experiences on social media. He has also reaffirmed his commitment to Detroit by continuing with his contract.

In a video published by Daddy Yankee, co-owner of the Santurce combination, Baez announced that he will be appearing in Puerto Rico. He will be throwing the first pitch at Hiram Bithorn, marking his return home and a chance to be honored. This will be Baez’s first game in Puerto Rico since the 2015-2016 season.

See also  From the transfer market to the penalty: Juve, a surreal season

You may also like

Ibrahimovic’s incredible overhead kick on the beach in...

The 2024 budget marathon ends with censorship of...

Could the Red Sox sign this veteran right-hander?

VIDEO. World Cup leader Marco Schwarz has a...

Shenhua’s new coach Slutsky and the racing against...

ONLINE: Video moments from the match Mladá Boleslav...

Yamamoto vows to fight alongside Ohtani for Dodgers...

Milan: the reversal of the controversy for “Ibra”

Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Lienz

“With a home run by Hernández, Licey comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy