Javier Báez announced PARTICIPATION in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican baseball player Javier Baez, who currently plays for the Detroit Tigers in MLB and the Santurce Crab Eaters in baseball in his homeland, made an important announcement on December 28. Known as “The Magician,” Baez shared a video explaining his return to Puerto Rico.

Baez, who didn’t have the best year in the big leagues, is looking to make a comeback. Despite his offensive limitations, Detroit Tigers trust in his talent and see him as the new leader following the departure of Miguel Cabrera.

During the offseason, Baez has been working tirelessly and sharing his experiences on social media. He has also reaffirmed his commitment to Detroit by continuing with his contract.

In a video published by Daddy Yankee, co-owner of the Santurce combination, Baez announced that he will be appearing in Puerto Rico. He will be throwing the first pitch at Hiram Bithorn, marking his return home and a chance to be honored. This will be Baez’s first game in Puerto Rico since the 2015-2016 season.

