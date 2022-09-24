Roccabruna Palace, Trento. Go figure out who is most excited. If the child who runs after Javier Zanetti up the stairs and then hugs him until he is crushed. Or Pupi himself, who still has Roger Federer’s tears from the night before in his (wet) eyes: “I saw myself a little in him, I too cried on the day of my farewell to football. But it is a cry of joy: inside there is all the satisfaction for the journey made, even more than for the trophies “.