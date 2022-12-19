Listen to the audio version of the article

The face is tired, but relaxed, serene. Javier Zanetti’s night in Doha must have been a long one too. The Cup of Leo Messi and his Argentina, of his people; the joy of the former Inter and Albiceleste captain which certainly adds up to the memories of the many world matches played, with that trophy that seemed to have become a utopia, a mirage, a chimera, for the generations of Argentine footballers who lived between the Diego Armando era Maradona and that of Leo (who also took a while to lift her to the sky, at the age of 35 and after the knockout in the 2014 Brazil final at the hands of Germany).

Emotions that Zanetti – 49 years old, flag of Inter in the Treble and current vice president of the Nerazzurri, 145 appearances for the national team, including the 1998 and 2002 World Cups – decides to share as soon as he landed at Malpensa from the plane that brought him back to Italy from Qatar , where he witnessed the incredible final between ‘his’ Argentina and Mbappé’s proud France.

Zanetti, what feeling did it give you to see Leo Messi lift that cup in the sky over Doha?

“Delighted! This team has fulfilled the dream of millions of Argentines around the world, and being able to attend this live show was fantastic, for someone like me who had the honor and privilege of being able to wear that shirt.”