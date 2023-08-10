Home » Javier Zanetti turns 50
Javier Zanetti, current vice president of Inter, turns 50 today 10 August. He was a Nerazzurri flag: he arrived in Milan in 1995 from Banfield, until 2014, the year of his retirement, he collected 858 appearances (21 goals) broken down as follows: 616 in Serie A, 73 in the Coppa Italia, 10 in the Supercoppa Italiana and 159 in the european cups. With an enviable palmars: five scudetti, four Italian Cups, four Italian Super Cups, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a UEFA Cup. was capable of playing both as a full-back, as a winger and as a midfielder, marking an era in Massimo Moratti’s Inter.

