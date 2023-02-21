The theme relating to the quality of basketball produced by the 2023 All Star Game was not only touched upon by Michael Malone but also by Jaylen Brown, the protagonist with 35 points for Team LeBron: “It wasn’t basketball”, Brown said as reported by Los Angeles Times. “It was just highlights and jump shots. Maybe two fouls called throughout the game. I think people would like to see a little more of what we showed on the pitch. But I think that’s the format we’re dealing with and I don’t know how we could change that. We have to figure out how to make the match more competitive, but if the fans like all this, that’s fine.”