Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum send Celtics to conference semifinals

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum dunks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on April 27, 2023. KEVIN C. COX / AFP

It is now done: the Boston Celtics have validated their ticket for the Eastern Conference semi-finals, after the sixth game of the first round of the playoffs of the North American Basketball League (NBA), Thursday, April 27 , beating Atlanta on its floor (128-120).

Boston can thank Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, authors between them of almost 50% of the points of their team. The formation coached by Joe Mazzulla, who had already been surprised at the end of the meeting on Tuesday in match number five, had to work hard to obtain this success and avoid the decisive meeting.

The Celtics trailed 100-98 after three hard-fought quarters and only won the decision in the final period, beating the Hawks 30-20 with an 11-0 streak. In those final twelve minutes, Marcus Smart, author of 22 points, was decisive. “I think Smart was great, especially at the end of the fourth quarter.Mazzulla congratulated him. We got organized, and then he was kind of the trigger. »

Favorites in the East

In the ranks of Atlanta, Trae Young, the providential man of game number five, was still the leading scorer for his team with 30 points, and delivered 10 assists. But he died in the second part of the game, during which he scored only 5 points, and was not very skilful, only managing 9 of his 28 shots.

“Tatum and Brown – authors of 30 and 32 points respectively – were untenable, which we fearedanalyzed the coach of the defeated, Quin Snyder. We tried to cut their passing game and their dribbling, but as soon as we defended less well on them, they feasted. »

After the surprise elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks, the best team of the regular season, the Celtics are the favorites in the East. But beware: ahead of last season’s finalists stand the Philadelphia 76ers who, carried by Joel Embiid and James Harden, swept the Brooklyn Nets. The other semi-final of this conference will oppose the New York Knicks to the Miami Heat from Sunday.

In the West, the first semi-final between Denver and Phoenix will start on Saturday. The other poster will oppose the winners of the series between Golden State, the defending champion, and Sacramento to those of the series between the Lakers and Memphis. For now, the Warriors and Lakers, who lead 3 to 2, are on waivers.

