Jaylen Brown, outfielder in his 7th season with the Boston Celtics, in a long interview with the New York Times touched on various topics.

On his eventual inclusion in one of the All-NBA Team.

I honestly think I deserve it, we’ve been quite dominant throughout the season.

“Whether I make the All-Star Game, or get an All-NBA spot is out of my control. But I think I’m one of the best basketball players in the world, and I keep going out on the court to prove it, especially when he matters the most, in the playoffs.”

On racism in Boston, a topic already touched upon by other athletes.

“It’s not the entire Celtics fan base, but there is a part of the fan base that exists within the Celtics Nation that is problematic. If you play a bad match, they link it to your character… I think there is a group or section of the fan base that is extremely toxic and doesn’t want to see athletes use their platform. For them we should just play basketball, to entertain them, and then we should go home. And that’s a problem for me.”

Brown is averaging 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds this season, both career-highs.

