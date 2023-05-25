Jaylen Brown: Proud of the group, so many teams collapse when cornered

Boston Celtics outfielder Jaylen Brown comments on his team’s performance in the success of game 4 of the Eastern Conference final at the Miami Heat.

“Often, when you get to this point down 3-0, you see the dressing rooms and teams starting to row in the opposite direction… The plan was to do everything possible to stick together. We looked into each other’s eyes and took to the pitch to give our best, and I’m proud of our group for doing so. Many teams collapse when their backs are against the wall, but that wasn’t the case tonight. We played together, defended and made the right choices and I think that shows a lot of our character, especially in a game where the season is at stake, after everything went wrong in the last two games.”

Marcus Smart is also on the same wavelength.

We just played ‘Celtics basketball’ defensively.

“Everyone helped each other. We all wanted to win. We didn’t leave room for the opponents as happened in the previous matches, tonight it showed. Now we have to keep playing like this.”

Game 5 is scheduled at the TD Garden tomorrow night.