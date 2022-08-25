Home Sports Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team wants him – yqqlm
Sports

Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team wants him – yqqlm

by admin
Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team wants him – yqqlm
2022-08-25 16:18
Source: Live it

Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team wants him

Jaylen Rose: Brown is great, any team wants him

Live it on August 25. Recently, former NBA player Jaylen Rose talked on the show about the Green Army player Jaylen Brown being caught in trade rumors.

Rose said: “Let’s put it this way, no matter what Brown does, he’s going to be successful, but basketball happens to be his lucky pick. I’ve seen him try to improve his ball handling and 3-pointer before this year. In the finals of the playoffs, Brown is the best player in the Greens, he is a very good defender, he is a player the team can rely on, so when a player has these qualities, any team can Everyone wants him.”

Brown has been caught up in trade rumors with Durant.

(Xing Yao)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Lgbt, Black Lives Matter, Draghi on Wembley: Euro 2020 wins the politics

You may also like

La Bosconerese on the field on Monday The...

Coaches on the grill after just two days,...

Koenigsegg CC850: the new hypercar

F-Carvalho: Nothing beats Liverpool fans coming here to...

Now Juve runs for cover Allegri prefers Milik...

Canoe, Lucia Pistoni will go to the World...

Furlan’s anger and the canceled race at the...

The artistic swimmer Linda Cerruti victim of sexism...

League Cup draw: Manchester City VS Chelsea BIG6...

Twente and Fiorentina, clashes between fans: the mayor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy