Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team wants him

Jaylen Rose: Brown is great, any team wants him

Live it on August 25. Recently, former NBA player Jaylen Rose talked on the show about the Green Army player Jaylen Brown being caught in trade rumors.

Rose said: “Let’s put it this way, no matter what Brown does, he’s going to be successful, but basketball happens to be his lucky pick. I’ve seen him try to improve his ball handling and 3-pointer before this year. In the finals of the playoffs, Brown is the best player in the Greens, he is a very good defender, he is a player the team can rely on, so when a player has these qualities, any team can Everyone wants him.”

Brown has been caught up in trade rumors with Durant.

