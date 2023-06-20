Jazz, Damian Jones exercises the option for the 2023-24 season

Damian Jones has decided to exercise the approximately 2.58 million option provided in his contract with the Utah Jazz.

The big man arrived in Salt Lake City in the maxi trade between Jazz, Timberwolves and Lakers.

In 19 games Jones averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Jazz have 3 more Player Option players for next season: Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Center Damian Jones has exercised his $2.58 million player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

