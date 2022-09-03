In the crazy output of the two teams, JDG Jingdong E- sports Club and TES Taobo E- sports Club, the 2022 League of Legends Professional League Summer Playoff Finals came to a successful conclusion. As the second LPL team to advance to the S12 global finals, JDG Jingdong E- sports Club successfully won the 2022 LPL Summer Championship and won the Silver Dragon Cup with its outstanding performance in the team battle! In order to celebrate the wonderful performance of the two teams in the finals, Jingdong Computer Digital launched the e- sports equipment up to 24 interest-free periods on the day of Jingdong Game Fan Day on September 1, and the team’s fan coupons will be grabbed for a limited time and other heavy benefits, high-energy computer digital Equipped with super value and great benefits, share the passion of e- sports with JDG!

500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ alt=”JDG wins the 2022 LPL Summer Championship, JD.com game fans gather to create an e-sports carnival”/>



Thor, ROG, Alien and other big-name e-sports goodies gather to kill the god-level equipment in a limited time

For senior gamers, ROG’s iconic “big eyes” represent enthusiast-level performance and excellent game control whether in the field of PC, peripherals or notebooks. As a new product to be launched in 2022, the ROG Gunshen 6 e-sports game book is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 14 cores and 20 threads to help players invincible with sharp strength. At the same time, it is equipped with an RTX3060 discrete graphics card, 140W full power consumption release, support for real-time ray tracing, 15.6-inch 2.5K, 240Hz event-level gaming screen blessing, using Glacier cooling architecture 2.0, all-round release of players’ combat power, can be called “one of the best” A weapon for standing up to the gods. On September 1st, when you visit JD.com and place an order, you will also enjoy a discount of 1,000 yuan. There are also surprises for e-sports such as ROG Magic 16 and ROG Gunslinger 6 Plus. If you want to buy it, hurry up!

sports carnival”/>



In addition, the mechanic’s future battleship III water-cooled gaming console, Thor’s Darth Vader 4 water-cooled console, the “ultra-light and tough” Alienware x17R2 high-end gaming laptop, and the Razer Blade 17 thin and light game will be added to the new “competition” world. Here, many god-level equipment gathered, if you want to unlock the ultimate e-sports experience, come to JD.com Game Fan Day to gather on September 1!

sports carnival”/>



Razer, Logitech, ASUS and other popular peripherals can be done in one stop, and high-capacity combat power can help you fill up your BUFF

As players and friends have higher and higher requirements for game experience, ultra-clear large screens that create an immersive experience have also received increasing attention. For example, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG32AQL1A gaming monitor uses a Fast IPS panel, 2560*1440 resolution and 170Hz refresh rate to bring smoother and clearer display of game scenes, and a 31.5-inch large field of view creates an immersive gaming experience for players. In addition, the 27-inch KTC MiniLED quantum dot flat-panel display has also become a must-have choice for many players with its superior picture performance and comfortable visual experience.

sports carnival”/>



As a must-have companion for gamers, peripherals such as gaming keyboards, mice, and gaming headsets are equally important. In the Game Fan Day event held by JD Computer Digital on September 1st, the Razer Basilisk V3 wired mouse adopts the right-hand ergonomic design to provide comfortable support for the player’s hand, and can also be triggered at a speed of about 0.2 milliseconds. , to ensure a one-hit victory. For players, Logitech (G)PRO WIRELESS wireless gaming mouse, Rapoo V500Pro mechanical keyboard, ROG magician mechanical keyboard, ROG prism gaming headset, etc. are also good choices.

At present, although the 2022 LPL Summer Finals have already closed, but the pace of moving forward firmly for love has never stopped. Friends who want to enjoy the passion of e-sports to the fullest, lock in the JD.com Digital Game Fan Day on September 1st, high-energy e-sports equipment will help you with 24 interest-free periods, and move forward firmly with JDG!