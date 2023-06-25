Jean-Aimé Toupane, after the defeat of France against Belgium: “I especially regret the start of the match”

Jean-Aimé Toupane (coach of the France team): “We had one possession to return to equality. It might have been a heist to win, but in any case, the girls reacted. They did the job right to the end. A victory is built. On the other side, there was a capital of trust. I especially regret the start of the match, we were not in our defensive standards in the first twenty minutes. We recovered in the second period. This team has shown virtues that I like. I told them: “You can be proud of what you have done”. It comes down to possession. The team opposite was perhaps better than us, but we have nothing to be ashamed of with this result. (On the last missed possession) Our sport is made of mistakes, it’s a mistake, unfortunately it falls when we wouldn’t have wanted it.

