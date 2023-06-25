Home » Jean-Aimé Toupane, after the defeat of France against Belgium: “I especially regret the start of the match”
Sports

Jean-Aimé Toupane, after the defeat of France against Belgium: “I especially regret the start of the match”

by admin
Jean-Aimé Toupane, after the defeat of France against Belgium: “I especially regret the start of the match”

Jean-Aimé Toupane (coach of the France team): “We had one possession to return to equality. It might have been a heist to win, but in any case, the girls reacted. They did the job right to the end. A victory is built. On the other side, there was a capital of trust. I especially regret the start of the match, we were not in our defensive standards in the first twenty minutes. We recovered in the second period. This team has shown virtues that I like. I told them: “You can be proud of what you have done”. It comes down to possession. The team opposite was perhaps better than us, but we have nothing to be ashamed of with this result. (On the last missed possession) Our sport is made of mistakes, it’s a mistake, unfortunately it falls when we wouldn’t have wanted it.

See also  Injured, Lorette Charpy tries to rebuild herself through rehabilitation and travel

You may also like

Dodgers rally to beat Astros 8-7 after Houston...

The Champions League is calling! There is a...

LaLiga International Promises | Espanyol knocks Madrid down...

Tennis: Ofner receives a Wimbledon wild card

Paris bid 300 million euros for Mbappe, Real...

Dujuan Richards: Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica striker

6 Czech female golfers passed the cut in...

Women’s PGA Championship: Leona Maguire takes one-shot lead...

ÖOC shooters get team bronze with air rifle

Barcelona try to convince James Nnaji to postpone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy