by admin
Holder this Wednesday during the quarter-final of the Coupe de France lost by RC Lens in Nantes (1-2), Jean-Louis Leca expressed his irritation concerning the arbitration of Clément Turpin: “It’s terrible because I think there was really room to go to the semis. What is very frustrating is that we live similar situations from weekend to weekend and that there we whistle penalties against us (two penalties awarded to the Canaries and transformed by Andy Delort). Let them stop a bit with their violin, with their VAR, let them all level up because it’s starting to tire me. And if some people want to have fun suspending me at 37, they can go, I really don’t care.

For me the first penalty, there is contact (between Julien Le Cardinal and Ignatius Ganago), but it is a contact sport. Ju arrives in the back, the ball passes 1.50m above, he remains upright, I do not see where there is fault. And on the second, Gana (Ignatius Ganago) loses the ball, he throws his left foot and I take it in the head. I don’t even touch it with my hands. Now they do what they want. I’ll stop talking about them, they don’t deserve either. »

