Torino e Roma they are on the hunt for attackers. Both companies are considering several names, however, in the last few hours, they have focused on two goals currently playing in the Premier League. The grenades are in fact hunting down Jean-Philippe Mateta, Franco-Congolese center forward owned by Crystal Palace. The Giallorossi, for their part, aim to bring back to Italy and “home” Gianluca Scamacca.

The other clubs are also moving in search of the most suitable targets to strengthen their squad. Let’s see the most interesting negotiations in this phase.

Roma chess: 45%

The Roma insist on buying Gianluca Scamacca. The former Giallorossi Primavera player was identified by Pinto as the perfect reinforcement. The problem is finding an agreement with West Ham. According to Daily Mail, the English would not accept the loan formula with the right to buy proposed by the Giallorossi, but would like a permanent sale. The two sides are therefore very far from a solution. Pinto, in London these days, has to find the right formula to give the striker to Mourinho.

Mateta in Turin: 30%

Second Tuttosport, il Torino, would have added a new name to its targets for the attack. Let’s talk about Mathtip of the Crystal Palace. The striker is back from a troubled season, in which he played just 753 minutes in the Premier League, scoring 2 goals. The striker born in 1997 is looking for a team to relaunch and could leave for around 7 million euros. On Mateta there is currently also competition from Genoa.

Florentine ngonge: 25%

The Fiorentinaalways on the hunt for attacking outsiders, would have targeted Cyril Tired. Second Sky Sportthe Viola would have done a poll for the Belgian, decisive in the salvation clash with Verona. The Scala family value the player at around 6 million euros, an affordable figure for the Viola who, however, must first make room in pink to buy it. The idea remains, but alive.

Give to Lazio: 20%

Also there Lazio she signed up to run for Yes. With Milik having chosen to wait for Juventus, the Biancocelesti are looking for alternatives. However, the cost of the former Villareal has risen. Iervolino is asking for between 25 and 30 million to sell it. The negotiation is not simple and the Biancocelesti must first raise cash to invest, but Dia’s is more than an idea for the Biancocelesti.

Lucumi to Naples: 20%

According to Sports Courierto replace Kim, the Napoli he would be thinking of an old dot. They talk about John Lucumi. The central Bologna played a good tournament and could return to the lists of Neapolitans. Bologna value their player at around 15 million euros. Lucumì is on a list of several goals, but at the moment there is no negotiation.

David Luciani