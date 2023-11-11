Home » Jefferson Intriago Leads Mazatlán to Victory Against Toluca
Jefferson Intriago Leads Mazatlán to Victory Against Toluca

Jefferson Intriago Leads Mazatlán to Victory Against Toluca

The Cañoneros del Mazatlán secured a 1-0 victory over the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, with Jefferson Intriago scoring the winning goal. The game saw both teams having opportunities in front of the goal, with Intriago ultimately coming through with a powerful shot that found the back of the net. The win puts Mazatlán in contention for the Play-In positions, with hopes of advancing to the Liguilla. The victory sees Mazatlán move into eighth place in the standings, with the Red Devils sitting just below them in ninth. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the results of other key matches to see how the standings may change.

