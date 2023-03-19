15
The tenth player in the world decided to win the first set by a ratio of 13:11 in the tie-break, in which she avoided two set points and converted the sixth herself. In the second set, she took the lead 3:1, and even though she lost her serve at 5:2, she was able to finish the match.
Twenty-three-year-old Rybakinová beat the world number two Sabalenko at the fifth attempt. Among other things, the Belarusian, who is a year older, lost in the final of this year’s Australian Open. She won her fourth title overall and her first since last year’s Wimbledon triumph.
|Indian Wells Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament (Hard Court):
|Women ($8.8 million endowment):
|Singles – Final:
|Rybakinová (10-Kaz.) – Sabalenková (2-Bel.) 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.
See also Sports Lianliankan丨9 teams have been generated in the top 16 of the Champions League:Paris, Chelsea and Juventus are eliminated – yqqlm