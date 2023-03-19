Home Sports Jelena Rybakinová from Kazakhstan won the Indian Wells tennis tournament
Sports

Jelena Rybakinová from Kazakhstan won the Indian Wells tennis tournament

by admin
Jelena Rybakinová from Kazakhstan won the Indian Wells tennis tournament

The tenth player in the world decided to win the first set by a ratio of 13:11 in the tie-break, in which she avoided two set points and converted the sixth herself. In the second set, she took the lead 3:1, and even though she lost her serve at 5:2, she was able to finish the match.

Twenty-three-year-old Rybakinová beat the world number two Sabalenko at the fifth attempt. Among other things, the Belarusian, who is a year older, lost in the final of this year’s Australian Open. She won her fourth title overall and her first since last year’s Wimbledon triumph.

Indian Wells Men’s and Women’s Tennis Tournament (Hard Court):
Women ($8.8 million endowment):
Singles – Final:
Rybakinová (10-Kaz.) – Sabalenková (2-Bel.) 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.
See also  Sports Lianliankan丨9 teams have been generated in the top 16 of the Champions League:Paris, Chelsea and Juventus are eliminated – yqqlm

You may also like

Xi visits Putin: “Mission for peace”. The US:...

Formula 1, Arabian GP: penalty for Alonso, here’s...

Do a good job in all aspects of...

Ogier won his seventh Rally Mexico and set...

Inter-Juve: Inzaghi, “Rabiot hand a serious and unacceptable...

Penalty withdrawn: Alonso but Jeddah third

Indian Wells: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to...

Handball by Rabiot on Kostic’s goal in Inter-Juventus:...

2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: USA-Cuba semifinal live

Shuang Tan spends 40 points, Markanen 28+10, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy