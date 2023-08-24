Jenni Hermoso Calls for Sanctions Against Luis Rubiales for Unconsented Kiss at World Cup

Jenni Hermoso Breaks the Silence, Asks for Sanction After Unwanted Kiss by Luis Rubiales

MADRID — Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso has spoken out and demanded sanctions after being kissed without consent by Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The incident took place during the medal ceremony at the Australia and New Zealand World Cup, following Spain’s victory.

The State Attorney General’s Office has received three complaints against Rubiales regarding the incident. The Professional Women’s Soccer League of Spain (League F) has also requested his disqualification. Miguel Galán, the president of the National School of Soccer Coaches in Spain (Cenafe), has reported the incident to the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, joining the chorus of criticism and calls for Rubiales’ resignation.

Additionally, the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which is under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, has received two complaints against Rubiales. Along with Galán, Sumar has demanded that Rubiales be removed from office.

In response, Jenni Hermoso has called for “exemplary measures” to be taken against Rubiales. The FUTPRO union, through a statement, has supported Hermoso’s request and appealed to the Higher Sports Council to actively combat sexual harassment, abuse, and gender discrimination.

Miquel Iceta, the acting Minister of Culture and Sports, has warned that if the RFEF does not take appropriate action, the Higher Sports Council will intervene. As a result, an Extraordinary General Assembly has been urgently convened by the RFEF to address the matter.

This incident highlights the importance of consent and respect in sports, emphasizing the need for measures to prevent and address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality. The response from both the public and the authorities reflects a growing awareness and demand for accountability in such cases.

The case against Rubiales is expected to proceed through legal and administrative channels, ultimately determining the appropriate consequences for his actions.

