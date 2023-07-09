Jennie Gow: BBC Sport presenter returns to Formula 1 after stroke

The British Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and BBC Sport website

BBC Sport presenter Jennie Gow has returned to Formula 1 this weekend for the first time since having a stroke in December.

The 46-year-old interviewed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton for 5 Live at the British Grand Prix and is spending the weekend as a guest of the sport.

Gow told BBC Sport: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s very weird. It’s quite overwhelming being back in the paddock.

“But it’s so nice to see everyone. They’ve all been very welcoming.”

Gow, whose interview with Hamilton went out on the 5 Live British GP preview show on Thursday, said the seven-time champion had been “so nice” when they met.

“Mercedes gave me a huge amount of time to sit down with Lewis to chat to him before the interview and then to actually do the interview,” Gow said.

“He was very understanding of the situation. Obviously, my voice isn’t properly back and it just takes me a little bit longer to process. And he gave me that time.

“It was just like having a nice chat with someone who we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Gow interviews Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for BBC Sport

Gow has been trying to raise awareness for stroke sufferers as part of her recovery.

She said: “I’m very aware of trying to represent people who’ve had strokes and their recovery, because it’s not always easy. So I wanted to do a good job for them, really.”

After working on Thursday, Gow is back in the paddock over the weekend and spent some time in the Alfa Romeo garage during final practice on Saturday. She is accompanied by her husband Jamie Coley and their daughter Isabel.

Gow said she planned to attend the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August in a work capacity as she takes tentative steps back to broadcasting.

“Just trying to work out how I feel, if I want to come back,” she said. “And then we’re going to Zandvoort. That will be my first proper weekend back to dip my toes in the water.”

Gow said she plans to shadow Rosanna Tennant, who has filled the role of 5 Live pit-lane reporter this year.

“I haven’t been back in the pit lane and obviously sensorily, that’s quite a lot to take on,” Gow said. “So I will get back in and see what I think and see how the weekend goes.”

