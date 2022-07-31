Capri, 31 July 2022 – Brindle jumpsuit, sprinkled with crystals (Roberto Cavalli), belly uncovered, Jennifer Lopez undisputed star of the summer yesterday lit Capri on the stage set up at the Certosa di San Giacomo for the charity gala organized by LuisaViaRoma with Unicef: collected 8 million euros intended for emergencies in Ukraine and Syria).

“It seems that you want to dance … And I will give you disco music tonight. You are beautiful”, the first words of the star on stage, before inflaming the 950 guests including Leonardo DiCaprio as well as brother-in-law Casey Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto. Also in the stalls are Flavio Briatore, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle, Ermanno and Toni Scervino. Senator Matteo Renzi was also at the table of the latter.

Four hits were sung by Mrs Affleck, as scheduled (If you had my love, Waiting for tonight, Dance again and Get on the floor), accompanied by a choreography made with the dancers of her personal team (30 arrived on the island). She shakes hands with the fans crowded under the stage, then drinks from a glitter bottle, before changing to the second look, a transparent onesie.

“I have given you all I have, I will give you my heart,” he said before intoning his medley dedicated to women artists of the 70s, including Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan e Gloria Gaynor. After half an hour of the concert, she returned to the backstage to then leave the Charterhouse at 1.30 am, in a fluttering orange dress, boarding an electric micro car that escorted her out, amidst the screams and shots with the mobile phone. of the many fans who had flocked to the entrance to wait for her.

Inside, however, the party continued with a Dj set by Diplo. As for the charity auction between the lots, including works of art, an acrobatic flight on a fighter jet in France, and a motorcycle used in ‘Easy Rider’, one of the clothes worn by JLo was not beaten, as ventilated on the eve.