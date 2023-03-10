Jenson Button won six grands prix on his way to the 2009 Formula 1 title in his one season racing for Brawn

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will race in three Nascar Cup Series meetings this year.

The 43-year-old Briton, who won the 2009 title, will make his debut in the stock car series in Texas on 26 March.

Button will also take part in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on 2 July and compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on 13 August.

“The most important thing for me is to enjoy it,” said Button, who won 15 grands prix during a 17-year F1 career.

Button’s first Nascar race will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin at the end of this month where he will drive a Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

Since retiring from F1 in 2017 Button has enjoyed success in other motorsport arenas, winning the 2018 Super GT Championship and also competing in endurance races including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

“I love that challenge of driving new things,” Button added. “Every time an ex-F1 driver gets in a stock car these days, they struggle initially.

“It takes a while for them to get up to speed, so I don’t expect to be right at the front straight away. But I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off.

“I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”

Button will also take part in the Le Mans 24 Hours 100th anniversary this year, racing a Next-Gen Nascar modified Chevrolet Camaro in a collaboration with Le Mans organisers.