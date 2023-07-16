Home » Jérémie Maurouard joker World Cup in Perpignan
Sports

Jérémie Maurouard joker World Cup in Perpignan

by admin
Jérémie Maurouard joker World Cup in Perpignan

In search of an additional hooker to start next season, Perpignan have studied many leads in recent weeks.

According to our information, an agreement has finally been reached in recent hours with Jérémie Maurouard who will arrive as a World Cup joker. The 30-year-old player, at the end of his contract, will leave Montpellier where he has been playing since 2021 – the MHR having recruited the Australian Tolu Latu and the Georgian from Brive Vano Karkadze whose arrival must be formalized soon.

Last season, Maurouard played five matches with Montpellier. He had previously played at Racing 92, in Oyonnax, La Rochelle and Lyon.

See also  Qin Haiyang breaks Asian record in men's 50-meter breaststroke-Sports-中工网

You may also like

Schweinberger second at the premiere race in Stuttgart

“I have no doubt that we are going...

Mexico Secures Ninth Gold Cup Victory with Santiago...

Guillaume Vizade, after Les Bleuets’ victory at Euro...

Selma Bacha, victim of a sprain, remains with...

Andre Onana: Manchester United on brink of signing...

Insurance for Vitík? The next reinforcement for Sparta...

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to...

Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw

Zion Williamson: I’m trying to make up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy