Jérémie Maurouard joker World Cup in Perpignan

In search of an additional hooker to start next season, Perpignan have studied many leads in recent weeks.

According to our information, an agreement has finally been reached in recent hours with Jérémie Maurouard who will arrive as a World Cup joker. The 30-year-old player, at the end of his contract, will leave Montpellier where he has been playing since 2021 – the MHR having recruited the Australian Tolu Latu and the Georgian from Brive Vano Karkadze whose arrival must be formalized soon.

Last season, Maurouard played five matches with Montpellier. He had previously played at Racing 92, in Oyonnax, La Rochelle and Lyon.

