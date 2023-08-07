Home » Jeremy Lin in Negotiations to Join Mongolian League: Reports
Title: Jeremy Lin in Negotiations to Join Mongolian League’s IHC Apes

Beijing, August 7th – Reports from local media in Mongolia reveal that former NBA and CBA player Jeremy Lin is in talks to join the Mongolian league team IHC Apes. Sources confirm that negotiations about salary have already begun between the team and Lin’s agent.

Jeremy Lin, who gained global fame during his “Linsanity” run in the NBA, had a brief stint with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) last season. However, he saw limited playing time, appearing in only seven regular-season games. During that time, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game before parting ways with the team.

Earlier this year, Lin joined the Kaohsiung Steelers in Taiwan’s P+ League, where he contributed to the team’s successful record of 14 wins and 5 losses.

The IHC Apes are eager to have Lin join their ranks and have initiated contact with his agent. Both sides are now engaged in discussions regarding the player’s potential salary.

The move to the Mongolian league would offer Lin a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills and contribute to a new team. As negotiations continue, fans are waiting anxiously to see if Lin will make the leap to the IHC Apes in the upcoming season.

