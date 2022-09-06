Original title: Jeremy Lin joins Guangzhou Long-Lions and will wear No. 7 jersey to participate in the CBA League

The CBA (China Men’s Basketball Professional League) Guangzhou Long-Lions Club released a message on the 5th, announcing the joining of Jeremy Lin. On the same day, the club officially completed the contract with foreign aid Jeremy Lin. According to reports, Jeremy Lin will wear the No. 7 jersey to represent the team in the CBA league in the new season.

Jeremy Lin graduated from Harvard University, landed in the NBA (American Professional Basketball League) league in 2010, and won the NBA championship on behalf of the Toronto Raptors in 2019. During his time in the NBA, Jeremy Lin averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

After the 2018-2019 season, Jeremy Lin moved to the CBA League and played for the Beijing Shougang Team for two seasons, averaging 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game, with a three-point shooting rate of 35.9%.

Guangzhou Long-Lions Club stated in its official announcement that as a defender, Jeremy Lin has rich game experience, excellent tactical literacy, broad vision and solid basic skills. Positive attitude, can effectively limit the opponent’s score.

“I believe that through the joint training of the whole team, Jeremy Lin will quickly integrate into the team’s tactical system and lay a good foundation for the journey of the new season!” said the official announcement of the Guangzhou Long-Lions Club.

Facing the new CBA season, Jeremy Lin admitted on social platforms that he will do his best to contribute to the Guangzhou Long-Lions Club. “I am so grateful to be joining the Dragon Lions Basketball Club – Coach Guo and a young squad full of talent and potential, a team that is getting better year by year. I can’t wait to join all my teammates and coaches Let’s work together. Guangzhou, thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

Jeremy Lin also said, “To my fans and those who have followed my journey, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know where this road will ultimately lead, but I hope I can always be a good example of hard work and gratitude. We See you on the court soon!” (Reporter Wang Jian)