Jermall Charlo clearly wins over José Benavidez

Jermall Charlo Dominates José Benavidez, Wins by Unanimous Decision in Las Vegas

In a highly-anticipated fight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, American boxer Jermall Charlo emerged victorious against compatriot José Benavidez. Charlo dominated the fight from the get-go, showcasing excellent jab work and landing the best blows of the night, ultimately beating Benavidez convincingly.

The judges scored the fight 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 in favor of Charlo, highlighting his clear dominance throughout the match.

After being out of the ring for over two years, Charlo left a strong impression with his performance. Though he arrived at the fight heavier than expected, he still managed to outclass Benavidez in the exchanges. It has been suggested that Charlo might consider moving up to the super middleweight division for his upcoming bouts.

Addressing his struggles and the challenges he faced in the lead-up to the fight, Charlo vowed to come back even stronger. “I thought about everything I’ve been through in each round. God loves me,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who never left my side.”

He also expressed gratitude towards Al Haymon for his understanding and support, describing the experience as one that has shown him that anything is possible. This decisive victory and Charlo’s determined outlook signal a promising return to form for the talented boxer.

