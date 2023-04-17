Jesè replies to Ceesay: for Lecce and Sampdoria equal

Mission accomplished for Roma, who take a very important step in the race for the Champions League, climbing to third place alone at an altitude of 56 and is projected in the best way on the return with Feyenoord. In the first half played at a rather low pace, Bove took care of unlocking the game, able to score by exploiting the rejection of the post on the penalty kick failed by Cristante.

In the second half, Udinese, where Beto’s absence weighed heavily, struggled to make themselves dangerous and Mourinho’s men doubled their lead with captain Pellegrini. A hand ball in the area by Mancini seemed to put everything back on the line, but Rui Patricio mesmerized Pereyra from the penalty spot. The race virtually ended there, with Abraham putting the seal on recovery.

Heavy defeat for Juve

Important narrow victory for Sassuolo, who beat Juventus 1-0 thanks to a goal by Gregoire Defrel. For the bianconeri it is a heavy stop, because it does not allow Allegri’s team to exploit the missteps of Milan and Inter and to shorten the standings on the teams fighting for the next Champions League. Debut from the first minute for the 20-year-old Tommaso Barbieri: Allegri then continues to make young players debut but suffers a knockout with a score that he himself would define as a “short muzzle”. In tears Fagioli, who made a fatal mistake on Defrel’s goal.

Sassuolo has the first concrete opportunity of the match, in the 20th minute, with a good offensive transition led by Laurientè and finished off by Bajrami’s powerful but imprecise right foot, which only partially worries Perin. Neroverdi who try to take advantage of the actions in the restart to create some danger for the defense of Juventus, however attentive and solid in countering and repelling the advanced opponents.

Few emotions and a lot of balance prevail throughout the first half, with both teams subject to various technical and measurement errors that photograph a rather low pace. In the second half, Sassuolo appeared more aggressive, finding two excellent opportunities, first with a shot from the edge of the area by Maxime Lopez and then with a header from a corner by the newcomer Defrel. It is Perin, in both cases, who relaxes and rejects the attempts of the neroverdi. Rhythms of the match that rise, with Allegri trying to shake him with the entrances of Di Maria and Cuadrado.

It will be though Sassuolo to find the opening goal (after a “autopalo” by Gatti) precisely with Defrel, who always on a corner kick takes advantage of a wrong control by Fagioli, turning the ball into the goal which is worth the three points. Bianconeri who counterattack and who in the last quarter of the match find the imperious detachment of Rabiot on which the diving intervention of Consigli is equally spectacular, who saves Dionisi’s team, thus effectively blocking the final result of the “Mapei Stadium” .

Turin draws with Salernitana

Salernitana snatches a fundamental point from Turin with a view to salvation: at the Olimpico Grande Torino the match between the two grenade teams ends 1-1. Goals from Vilhena decide in the first half, and in the second from Sanabria: excellent Turin in the second half, while for Salernitana the good things done in the first half are enough. Salernitana started much better, finding the advantage after just nine minutes thanks to Vilhena, already scored in the first leg: Piatek unloads in tow due to the arrival of the Dutchman who, from the edge of the area, concludes with a left-footed shot under seven. In the 14th minute, the guests even had the chance to double with Candreva hitting the post to Milinkovic’s left. Sousa’s team proves proactive and aggressive, while Toro takes a good half hour to fully enter the game. In the 35th minute Radonjic took a personal initiative on the wing, reaching the back and unloading the ball in the middle: his cross found Gyomber’s deflection who risked his own goal, but was saved by the crossbar. Bad news for Juric who loses Ricci in the 38th minute due to a calf injury.

After the interval, however, a completely different Turin re-emerges from the changing rooms: Radonjic and Miranchuk are growing minute by minute and what benefits is the quality of the grenade maneuver. In the 57th minute Turin equalized thanks to Sanabria following a brilliant assist from Miranchuk. Salernitana struggled to make themselves as dangerous as they did in the first half and, on the few occasions they managed to restart, they lost many balls in the opponent’s half. On the other hand, Radonjic creates many problems for the visiting rearguard with his excellent one-on-one ability: in the 78th minute, the Serbian engages Ochoa with a nice right-footed shot from the edge. In the 83rd minute it was Salernitana’s turn who, in the only real offensive sortie of the second half, nearly took the lead through Kastanos, but Rodriguez’s intervention was decisive. Seventh consecutive useful result for the team from Campania, ever closer to salvation.

Lecce-Sampdoria ends 1-1

It’s a draw that nobody needs the one achieved at the Via del Mare between Lecce and Sampdoria, who end the match on 1-1. The Apulians, who had the lead in the first half through Ceesay, could eat their hands for not having finished the match before Jesè’s final equalizer in the second half.

The first chance is for the Salento and comes after just over a minute. Strefezza kicks a corner from the left finding Umiti, who heads wide by a whisker. Baroni’s men continue to attack and in the 28th minute an attentive Ravaglia is needed to save a close gore from Ceesay in the corner. The Gambian striker redeems himself in the 31st minute by signing the well-deserved advantage of him. Strefezza, headed by Ceesay himself, slots in from the right towards the center for his team mate who stabs Ravaglia with his left foot for the 1-0. At the end, the hosts waste the double when Ceesay starts on the counterattack from his own half, finding the opponents completely unbalanced and serves Gallo, who tries a scavetto on Ravaglia on the way out but puts it out.

In the second half in the 27th minute, Ravaglia deflects a close touch from Di Francesco for a corner after a rebound with Leris. Three minutes later, almost out of nowhere, the guests’ equal arrives. Gabbiadini receives the ball from the right and with his left-handed verticalizes for Jesè, who overtakes Falcone with a fine dig-up to make it 1-1. The final assault of the landlords leads to nothing and the match ends in a draw. Lecce thus remains fifth from bottom in the standings at an altitude of 28 and +5 on the relegation zone. Sampdoria, on the other hand, remains in last place at -10 from Spezia fourth from last.