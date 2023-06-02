Home » Jesse Lingard: Midfielder among six players released by Nottingham Forest
Sports

Jesse Lingard: Midfielder among six players released by Nottingham Forest

by admin
Jesse Lingard: Midfielder among six players released by Nottingham Forest
Jesse Lingard suffered a hamstring injury in January and rarely featured for Nottingham Forest thereafter

Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard is among six players released by Nottingham Forest after his contract expired.

However, he fell out of favour at the City Ground, playing just 60 minutes of Premier League football after New Year’s Day.

Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi have also left Forest after their loans ended.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor will leave the club after their contracts expire.

Henderson started the season as first choice goalkeeper at Forest after his move from Manchester United, but suffered a thigh injury in January which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He was replaced in goal by Navas, who was signed from Paris St-Germain.

Meanwhile, Lodi joined on a season-long deal from Atletico Madrid last summer, with the left back making 28 Premier League appearances as Forest secured top flight survival last season.

Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension on his deal, while the club have confirmed striker Chris Wood’s loan from Newcastle United will become a permanent transfer when the window re-opens.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

See also  Sanremo 2023, Amadeus announces the super guests of the final: Depeche Mode

You may also like

Rublev off to a good start, Kokkinakis surprises

NBA’s Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

The German star could rewrite Tour de France...

Juve: sometimes they come back, does Inter speak...

ÖFB women test against Iceland in July

Do you remember… Beto, Napoli on the brink...

TURNOVER AT 169 MILLION EUROS PER SHOE

A tribute from a legend? Vadlejch is breaking...

The unrest for Brescia’s relegation to Serie C

UEFA confirm Marciniak as final referee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy