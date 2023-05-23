Home » Jessica Harrington: Horses have been my ‘therapy’ during breast cancer treatment
Harrington and jockey Robbie Power were victorious at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Jessica Harrington says horses have been her “therapy” as she continues her treatment for breast cancer.

The 76-year-old, who was diagnosed in October, will have only her second runner in the Epsom Derby on 3 June when Sprewell lines up.

“The horses really have been a massive help to me and I’m really lucky to have a massive support team here,” she said.

“I hope that I’ll be out and about again very shortly.”

Harrington, who is based in Kildare, Ireland, added: “Things are great and I’m lucky enough to have finished the worst part of it now that the chemo is done. We’re moving on to the next stage now and it’ll take a bit longer.

“My daughters Kate and Emma and my son-in-law have been around all winter keeping things going and I did my best to get out every single day that I could to look at the horses, because that was the best therapy that I reckoned I had.”

Harrington’s only two Classic victories came with Alpha Centauri in the Irish 1000 Guineas in 2018 and Magical Lagoon in last year’s Irish Oaks. Her only runner in the Derby was in 2020, when Gold Maze finished ninth.

She has also enjoyed success over the jumps, winning the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Sizing John and finishing second in the 2019 Grand National with Magic Of Light.

Sprewell won over a mile at Naas in March and in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown this month.

“I’ve been delighted with him,” said Harrington, who is likely to watch the Derby from home as she continues her treatment and rehabilitation.

“Nothing seems to faze him. I know there will be much more hype and buzz at Epsom, but so far he’s been very good.”

“It would be very special to win the Epsom Derby – it’s on the bucket list to get a tick. It’s great to go there with a horse that’s got a chance and it’s very exciting.”

