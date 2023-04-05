Home Sports Jessica von Bredow-Werndl travels to the World Cup final as favorite
Sports

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl travels to the World Cup final as favorite

by admin
Jessica von Bredow-Werndl travels to the World Cup final as favorite

Whe claims Omaha is on the way to Paris, has little understanding of geography. But in sport, a popular metaphor is to describe the locations of important competitions as stops on a mental route to the greatest sporting event, which recurs every four years: the Olympic Games. Paris will be the venue next year. Dressage, show jumping and eventing competitions are held just outside the French capital, in front of the Palace of Versailles.

It will be almost 16 months before the first horse trots through the Gardens of the Sun King, but the thoughts of the riders are already turning to France. But first there are other sporting highlights, above all the European Championships in summer. Before that, the World Cup finals in dressage, show jumping and vaulting begin this Wednesday in Omaha in the American Midwest, at the end of the indoor season.

See also  Japan’s increasing number of confirmed cases during the Olympics has repeatedly reached new highs

You may also like

Carglass participates in the Giro-E with its own...

The Peng Shuai incident has no conclusion yet,...

Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB...

Give the Ball to Bobby #23

Bayern Munich: Benjamin Pavard’s grossly unfair action in...

Ascend, the film about 5 Afghan women who...

The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

Virtus in the Euroleague? Few stories

Despite the IOC recommendation: equestrian sports continue without...

Insults to Lukaku in Juve Inter, Lega Serie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy