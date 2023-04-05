Whe claims Omaha is on the way to Paris, has little understanding of geography. But in sport, a popular metaphor is to describe the locations of important competitions as stops on a mental route to the greatest sporting event, which recurs every four years: the Olympic Games. Paris will be the venue next year. Dressage, show jumping and eventing competitions are held just outside the French capital, in front of the Palace of Versailles.

It will be almost 16 months before the first horse trots through the Gardens of the Sun King, but the thoughts of the riders are already turning to France. But first there are other sporting highlights, above all the European Championships in summer. Before that, the World Cup finals in dressage, show jumping and vaulting begin this Wednesday in Omaha in the American Midwest, at the end of the indoor season.