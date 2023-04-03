On March 30, the signing ceremony of the brand spokesperson of JESTER was held in Jinan, Shandong, and Fu Gaofeng, the world Sanda champion, was officially signed as the first brand spokesperson of JUSTER.Mr. Fu Liang, the brand operation officer of JESTER, Mr. Zhu Shengyou, the head of the brand department, and Ms. Chen Yujie, the head of the marketing department, attended the signing ceremony and witnessed this historic moment together with many industry guests and the media.





Excellence, only for better office printing, the preferred domestic brand-Jester, and the Chinese captain Fu Gaofeng, who has the courage to break through and let the world witness the power of China with his life, the concept and original intention, professionalism and strength hit it off, strong Join hands to start a new journey of brand renewal.

World Sanda Champion – Fu Gaofeng, the former captain of the Chinese Sanda Team, is a leader in the Chinese Sanda world today. He has won the National Sanda Championship for six consecutive years, the National Games Champion, the Eighth Sanda World Cup Champion, etc., and is known as the “Captain of China” “.This time, Fu Gaofeng continues to write “China Power” with a brand new identity as JESTER’s brand spokesperson, starting another self-breakthrough outside the arena.





“I am honored to be the brand spokesperson of JESTER. Whether it is Sanda or printing, I strive for hard power. As an athlete, it is my lifelong wish to fight for my dream and win glory for the country; it is also my lifelong wish to fight for quality and win glory for domestic products. JESTER’s relentless pursuit, I’m very glad that we can use our champion strength together to witness the quality of domestic products.” Mr. Fu Gaofeng said that he hopes that through himself, more people can understand JUSTER, choose domestic products, and cheer for Chinese brands.



“Mr. Fu Gaofeng is honored as the World Sanda Champion. He has a champion spirit of perseverance, daring to fight, and dare to break through. He is a brand with strict requirements, excellence, and striving for more outstanding quality, more complete categories, and more perfect services. The concept is highly compatible, which is why we finally chose Mr. Fu Gaofeng as the brand spokesperson after many considerations and market research.” Mr. Fu Liang, the brand operation officer of JESTER, said that the most important thing in building a brand is to use strength to pursue high-quality spirit .





The printing consumables market is highly competitive, how does JST stand out and become the ideal choice for users to purchase consumables? Mr. Zhu Shengyou, the person in charge of the brand department, said, “Since the establishment of the brand, JST has always adhered to the orientation of user needs, from the selection of raw materials to the manufacture of products, and infiltrated the high requirements and standards of champions into every process of product production. At the same time, JESTER will persevere in integrating the spirit and quality of champions into the soul and blood of brand development, and provide users with stable, outstanding, high-quality and cost-effective products and services.”





A signing letter represents the opening of a new brand journey. At the signing ceremony, Ms. Chen Yujie, head of the marketing department, said: “Signing Mr. Fu Gaofeng as the brand spokesperson is a strategic step for JESTER’s brand upgrade, and it is also a strategic step for JESTER. This historic step towards a new height of the brand is of great significance for enhancing the brand awareness of JESTER and expanding the market.”





Real kung fu, “India” strength! Good quality, play out! JESTER and spokesperson Fu Gaofeng are the hand in hand of strength and strength, and the multiplication of word of mouth and word of mouth. In the future, through the brand spokesperson Fu Gaofeng, JST will further establish warm, deep and high-level brand links with users, and provide more users with a full range of high-quality and efficient printing consumable products and services.



