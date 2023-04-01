Home Sports Jet Black Day for Cremonese Legionnaire Aiwu
Sports

Jet Black Day for Cremonese Legionnaire Aiwu

by admin
Jet Black Day for Cremonese Legionnaire Aiwu

Emanuel Aiwu had a day to forget in the shirt of Serie A club Cremonese. The Austrian defender was involved in all three goals conceded in the 3-1 draw with Atalanta Bergamo.

With an involuntary clearing action, he prepared Marten de Roon’s 1-0 lead (44′), came too late when Rasmus Höjlund’s Stangl pass made it 2-1 (72′) and was the last man to lose the ball in injury time. Ademola Lookman scored to the final score. Cremonese is still bottom of the table, Atalanta fourth.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Djuricic: "Sampdoria, we will save ourselves with Stankovic"

You may also like

Nowitzki, Parker and Gasol are inducted into the...

MotoGp, first career pole for Alex Marquez in...

Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Atalanta (1-3) — Sportellate.it

France outclasses Ireland and continues its Grand Slam...

5 spring blooms in the mountains to go...

F1 will strictly enforce the ban starting from...

Pilsen did not win again, the defense of...

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Umana Reyer Venice...

Cremonese Atalanta 1-3: video, goals and highlights

Promoting the development of high-quality mass intelligence sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy