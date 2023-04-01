Emanuel Aiwu had a day to forget in the shirt of Serie A club Cremonese. The Austrian defender was involved in all three goals conceded in the 3-1 draw with Atalanta Bergamo.

With an involuntary clearing action, he prepared Marten de Roon’s 1-0 lead (44′), came too late when Rasmus Höjlund’s Stangl pass made it 2-1 (72′) and was the last man to lose the ball in injury time. Ademola Lookman scored to the final score. Cremonese is still bottom of the table, Atalanta fourth.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball