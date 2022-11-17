UDINE. The FIGC’s decision to exclude the Friuli stadium from the facilities that Italy intends to involve to host the 2032 European Championships smacks of mockery for the sportsmen of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Yesterday (Wednesday 16 November) the news that the Federation concluded positively the process of transmission of the documents that make up the Preliminary Bid Dossier relating to the candidacy to host the final phase of Euro2032.

Eleven cities are involved in the candidacy phase: Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari, Cagliari and Palermo. The drafting of the Final Bid Dossier will continue in the coming months until 12 April 2023, the date on which the ten candidate cities will be definitively presented to UEFA. The assignment of the event by the UEFA Executive Committee is expected between September and October 2023.



And so, what is unanimously considered the most functional and modern stadium in Italy will not become the home of the 2032 European Championship if it is hosted in Italy. The reason must be sought exclusively in the capacity: according to what has been explained by the FIGC, for events such as the World Cup and European Championships the norm provides that facilities that host at least 30,000 spectators are used. It is surprising that today Cagliari is replaced by Udine: the Sardegna Arena is a temporary stadium with a capacity of 16,416 units, decidedly lower than that of Friuli (25,144). The Sardinian capital would be the first to be excluded unless a new plant is built.

Udinese officially does not release any statement on the matter, but it is clear that the club is very disappointed in not even being involved in a plan that could have provided for the request for an exemption or possibly an increase in the capacity of the stadium. Friuli to 30,000 units by exploiting the spaces between the grandstand and the curves.

We go to reward old stadiums (Verona, Bari and Palermo) to the detriment of virtuous squares (in addition to Udinese, the reference can only be Bergamo and Atalanta “penalized” by a capacity of 21,400 seats).

And to think that between 2017 and 2019 Udine, thanks to the renovation of three quarters of the stadium and the modernization of the covered grandstand under the arch, had twice been Italy’s home for the matches against Liechtenstein, on 11 June 2018 and 23 March 2019 for the European qualifiers against Finland. Not only that: a few months later Friuli would host the final stages of the Under 21 European Championship including the final between Spain and Germany with the Iberians winning 2-1.

On this matter we asked the opinion of the mayor of Udine Pietro Fontanini who, on the one hand has not hidden his bitterness, and on the other hopes that a solution can still be found that allows Udine to be included in the ten cities that can host Euro 2032 «I am surprised by this decision – the words of the mayor of Udine -. Friuli is a model stadium. If it has not been considered because it does not have a minimum capacity of 30,000 people, certain rules should be reviewed. In this way, moreover, a geographical area worthy of being the seat of the European Championships is excluded also for the great football tradition of our territory ».