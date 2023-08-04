Jewish Sport in Germany – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive. 04.08.2023. 53:06 min. Available until 07/30/2043. WDR 5.

TuS Makkabi Berlin is the first Jewish club to qualify for the main round of the DFB Cup. A podcast about the history of this association, the role of the Makkabi umbrella organization and the importance of Jewish sports in Germany.

