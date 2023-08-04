Home » Jewish Sport in Germany – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Sports

Jewish Sport in Germany – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

by admin
Jewish Sport in Germany – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive. 04.08.2023. 53:06 min. Available until 07/30/2043. WDR 5.

TuS Makkabi Berlin is the first Jewish club to qualify for the main round of the DFB Cup. A podcast about the history of this association, the role of the Makkabi umbrella organization and the importance of Jewish sports in Germany.

The Sport inside YouTube film “Jew hatred on German sports fields” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/judenhass-deutschlands-sportplaetze

To the Sport inside podcast “Anti-Semitism on German football pitches” here:

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

See also  Beijing Express 2022, here are the ten pairs. All the news of the Sky trip

You may also like

Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he...

Crisis at the DFB: days of twilight

Feyenoord vs PSV LIVE: Santiago Giménez’s Potential Move...

beat New Zealand in the team pursuit –...

A trend sport is conquering urban Switzerland

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Shohei Ohtani running away with 2023 AL MVP,...

Football, second division: zero points, zero goals –...

Spain-Venezuela, basketball World Cup preparation match live and...

Wu Yanni’s Personal Best and Love for Hurdles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy