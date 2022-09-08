Original title: Jiafu: I am ambitious and hope to be selected for the Champions League after the winter window. I adore Ronaldinho and Kaka

Live it on September 8. Jiafu joined Milan at the last moment of this summer. Today, he attended the press conference after joining. He said that Maldini and Nesta are the symbols of Milan, and he also admires Kaka and Ronaldinho.

about your career

“I started playing street football from a very young age. I have a passion for football and made it my profession. I am very happy to join Milan, I am very proud and honoured.”

What are your goals this season?

“I am ambitious and always set goals for myself. I am very happy to be at Milan and I want to continue to grow. I know there are great coaches here, great teammates and I can grow and learn in every training session. Knowledge, a taste of the culture and playing as many games as possible.”

What type of defender are you?

“The physical one. I’m good at tackling, aerial duels, dribbling. My strong physique helps me.”

Now that you are closer to Maldini, the great icon of defenders, what does Maldini stand for in your mind?

“Maldini is a great symbol of Milan, he and Nesta are very good defenders and symbols of Milan. When I first started playing, my position was not a defender, and I also admired Kaka and Ronaldinho. These I watched some Serie A games in 2018, so I already know a little bit about Serie A.”

Milan chose to sign you directly. Does this show their trust in you?

“I want to say thanks to Milan for signing me directly, I am very grateful to Milan for giving me a five-year contract, but this is just the beginning, I have to prove my worth every time I play, and this contract is very important to me. It’s a recognition for me.”

Which Milan team-mate do you communicate with the most now?

“My teammates are great and we have a good relationship. My English is good and I speak some German with Kjaer.”

What do you think of Pioli? "After coming to Milan, everything is new for me. The training is intense, but not long each time. Every training session is full of rich tactical knowledge. Although I have just joined Milan, I have already Learned a lot and it was different from the way I trained in Germany." How will you try to get Pioli to include you in the Champions League in the future? "To convince someone just by virtue of one thing is obviously very weak. I have to build myself up so that I can meet the needs of the team in every way. I will try to show aggression and physical strength. I will Help the team and try to convince Pioli to put me in the Champions League in January." In fact, Milan has already started following you and made contact with you long before the summer transfer window started. "It was a good confirmation. The transfer didn't happen this winter for various reasons. Then Milan kept in touch with me. I think it was a recognition of me and Schalke 04's excellent performance." You watched the Milan derby live at the San Siro stadium, what was your impression of the derby? "It was a tough fight, the game was fantastic, the stadium was sold out and the fans created a great atmosphere. It was a great experience. I have a lot of respect for the fans of Schalke 04, but yes, this time Watching the Derby in Milan was very impressive. We played very well in this game, which is also a good sign." Can you tell us how your surname Thiaw should be pronounced? "My last name is pronounced the same as Italian 'ciao', pronounced 'Zio', but my teammates call me 'Malik' (laughs)." (Real Steel)

