[Epoch Times, October 16, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Chengyun reported) On October 14, the last game of the first stage of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup World‘s Strongest Go Battle ended. Jiuduan played well, playing white 172 in hand-set to defeat Chinese pioneer Fan Tingyu Jiuduan, successfully blocking the latter’s four-game winning streak.

The two have played against each other twice in the Three Kingdoms Go arena before, and both sides have won one game each. In this game, after guessing first, Fan Tingyu took the black first. In the layout stage, black hangs the corner in the lower left corner, and white has a low clip. Fan Tingyu is good at fighting orphans and likes to be on the ground. In this part, he chooses a live corner, and the winning rate given by AI has decreased. Flying with both wings, the tiger stared at the unsettled black chess. In the case of black chess being unsettled, it is too much to choose 31 hand to rush. It is interrupted and counterattacked by white chess.

White chases and kills the big dragon in the middle of black, and takes advantage of the trend to enclose the bottom into a solid space, and uses the first move to seize the big field of white 60. The five black stones on the top enter the encirclement of white again. In order to survive, black must Without the number of meshes, White will take advantage of the situation to surround the empty space, and the advantage is obvious.

Fan Tingyu, who was completely under control, couldn’t bear it. He chose to fight back at the top. After Black entered the white formation above, 91 and 93 disregarded the safety of Dalong and broke through two Baizi. The big dragon in the middle belly hurts and kills.

In the face of Fan Tingyu’s unreasonable move, Jiang Dongrun did not back down. Although Fan Tingyu is good at treating orphans, Jiang Dongrun is by no means an ordinary person. Fan Tingyu can’t care too much in order to be a big dragon in his life. He has to bruise the black chess above. One piece, White wins.

In order to win, Fan Tingyu tenaciously chased and killed White’s meandering dragon, knowing that he couldn’t do it. In the end, White’s 172 hands showed his eyes, and Fan Tingyu reluctantly conceded defeat.

Throughout the game, Fan Tingyu’s 31st move in the layout stage fell into the dilemma of being attacked by the enemy at the back. White chased and killed Black and surrounded the empty space. Black 91 and 93 released the winning hand, which is really an unreasonable move, and White did not chase down all the kills, and took all the black seven son Mingjin to withdraw his pawns.

So far, Fan Tingyu’s record in the Nongshim Cup is temporarily fixed at 21 wins and 8 losses, becoming the chess player with the most wins in the history of the cup. The first stage of this cup is temporarily over, and the second stage will start again on November 25th. Japan’s third general Shiba Notoramaru will be on the field to challenge South Korea’s Kang Dongrun’s nine dan.

This event is sponsored by Nongshim Co., Ltd. and hosted by the Korean Chess Academy.

The team championship prize is 500 million won (about 350,000 US dollars), and the team runner-up and third place have no prize money. In addition to the team prize, players who have won three straight games will receive an individual winning streak prize of 10 million won (approximately US$7,000).

