Original title: Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it is time to say goodbye Guangzhou is very meaningful to me

Sohu Sports News, on August 25, Beijing time, after officially joining Shanghai Haigang, Jiang Guangtai posted on social media to bid farewell to the Guangzhou team.

Jiang Guangtai wrote on social media: After spending three and a half wonderful years in Guangzhou, today is the time to say goodbye.

During this unforgettable journey, I would like to thank the club, Boss Xu, the players and the fans who have always supported me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for the club and for the national team.

Here we have won titles together, where I have the opportunity to play with the best players, there are great coaches and staff, Guangzhou is a city that means a lot to me.

I sincerely wish the club and everyone involved with the club all the best in the days ahead!

