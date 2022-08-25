Home Sports Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it’s time to say goodbye, Guangzhou means a lot to me_Social_Media_Opportunity
Sports

Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it’s time to say goodbye, Guangzhou means a lot to me_Social_Media_Opportunity

by admin
Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it’s time to say goodbye, Guangzhou means a lot to me_Social_Media_Opportunity

Original title: Jiang Guangtai wrote farewell: it is time to say goodbye Guangzhou is very meaningful to me

Sohu Sports News, on August 25, Beijing time, after officially joining Shanghai Haigang, Jiang Guangtai posted on social media to bid farewell to the Guangzhou team.

Jiang Guangtai wrote on social media: After spending three and a half wonderful years in Guangzhou, today is the time to say goodbye.

During this unforgettable journey, I would like to thank the club, Boss Xu, the players and the fans who have always supported me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for the club and for the national team.

Here we have won titles together, where I have the opportunity to play with the best players, there are great coaches and staff, Guangzhou is a city that means a lot to me.

I sincerely wish the club and everyone involved with the club all the best in the days ahead!

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Osimhen's unstoppable race from the suburbs to first place in A

You may also like

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch the golf...

The Chinese men’s basketball team faces Kazakhstan today...

Naples, party for the new. Ndombele immediately scored...

Jingwu Jiaolong will blow the flag and flames...

So Italy overtook Ukraine: watch the highlights

How long have you not heard such cheers?...

Receba! The Tik Tok star is a special...

Pay close attention to the game style and...

Juve-Milik: meeting with the agents, towards an agreement....

Four stories of Ukraine and of the football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy