Original title: Go Tianyuan match Jiang Qirun consecutive upset

China Sports Daily News The 37th Tongli Cup Chinese Go Tianyuan Tournament will be held in Beijing on March 9 to determine the top eight. Jiang Qirun upset and knocked out world champions Ke Jie and Shi Yue one after another, advancing to the quarterfinals with his head held high.

This year’s competition, Jiang Qirun, started from the preliminary round. He eliminated Huang Yunsong in the preliminary round and qualified for this competition. In the first round of this competition, Jiang Qirun knocked out the upset Ke Jie. In the second round, Jiang Qirun played white against another world champion, Shi Yue. In the opening game, Jiang Qirun didn’t play well enough near the middle of the right flank, and Shi Yue took the opportunity to take the lead. However, black’s lead was very short, Shi Yue made a mistake soon, Jiang Qirun seized the opportunity to overtake. Afterwards, Shi Yue tried to forcefully capture the white pieces on the right, but the peripheral black pieces were entangled and attacked by Jiang Qirun, and Jiang Qirun won the middle game in the 188th move.

In the other 7 matches that day, Ding Hao defeated Fan Tingyu, Dang Yifei defeated Tan Xiao, Xie Ke defeated Li Weiqing, Tuo Jiaxi defeated Zhong Wenjing, Lian Xiao defeated Chen Xian, Zhao Chenyu defeated Xie Erhao, and Gu Zihao defeated Wang Zejin. In the next quarter-finals, Jiang Qirun will face Ding Hao.(Ge Huizhong)